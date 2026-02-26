WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: cnn | harry enten | immigration | donald trump

CNN Analyst Warns Democrats Trail GOP on Immigration

By    |   Thursday, 26 February 2026 05:24 PM EST

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said Thursday that voters still trust President Donald Trump and the Republican Party more than Democrats on immigration and border security, arguing that Democrats have not gained ground even after a year of major developments tied to immigration.

Speaking with CNN anchor John Berman, Enten framed his analysis around whether Democrats had been able to "take advantage" on immigration in polling "after all the events in Los Angeles, after all the events in Minneapolis, after all the events of the last year on immigration."

"In 2018, Democrats had an edge of about 6 points," Enten said, while displaying figures on the studio screen.

"Now look at that. Republicans are the ones who actually have an edge on immigration," he continued.

"So this whole idea that Democrats are going to be able to take advantage of the immigration issue actually doesn't bear itself out in the polling despite everything that's been going on," Enten said.

"In fact, Democrats are in a worse position than they were during Donald Trump's first term. They think Democrats will do a worse job on immigration than Republicans."

Enten also pointed to border security polling, saying he compared 2018 midterm-era attitudes with current measures. He said Republicans were up 13 points in 2018 and had increased that advantage to 15 points.

Enten compared immigration approval for Trump with that of former President Joe Biden at the same point in their presidencies.

"At this point in his presidency, Biden was at just 34%. Donald Trump looks a whole heck of a lot better when you compare him to the alternative at 45%," Enten said.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said Thursday that voters still trust President Donald Trump and the Republican Party more than Democrats on immigration and border security.
cnn, harry enten, immigration, donald trump
273
2026-24-26
Thursday, 26 February 2026 05:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved