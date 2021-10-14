Former President Clinton Hospitalized: CNN

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized on Tuesday in California with a suspected blood infection, CNN reported on Thursday.

The network said the illness was not coronavirus-related, nor was it thought to be tied to his past heart issues.

CNN said Clinton, 75, was in the intensive care unit, primarily to give him privacy, and he was not on a breathing machine, according to doctors treating the former president at University of California Irvine Medical Center, California.

The cable outfit also quoted a spokesman as saying Clinton was in good spirits and on the mend.

His doctors told Reuters the ex-president was responding well to a course of antibiotics.

This is a developing story.