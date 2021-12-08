Hillary Clinton Chokes Up During Reveal of 2016 Victory Speech

Hillary Clinton on Wednesday choked up as she shared what would have been her acceptance speech had she won the presidential election in 2016 against Donald Trump.

The former first lady and secretary of state read part of the victory speech out loud during a talk about resilience for the educational video series MasterClass. An excerpt was shared on NBC's ''Today'' show. Her full MasterClass will be released Thursday.

''In this lesson, I'm going to face one of my most public defeats head-on by sharing with you the speech I had hoped to deliver if I had won the 2016 election,'' Clinton said in the video.

''I've never shared this with anybody. I've never read this out loud. But it helps to encapsulate who I am, what I believe in, and what my hopes were for the kind of country that I want for my grandchildren, and that I want for the world, that I believe in that is America at its best.''

In the video, Clinton read the words she said she would have delivered on election night in New York.

''My fellow Americans, today you sent a message to the whole world. Our values endure. Our democracy stands strong. And our motto remains: e pluribus unum. Out of many, one,'' she wrote.

''We will not be defined only by our differences. We will not be an us-versus-them country. The American dream is big enough for everyone. Through a long, hard campaign, we were challenged to choose between two very different visions for America. How we grow together, how we live together, and how we face a world full of peril and promise together.

''Fundamentally, this election challenged us to decide what it means to be an American in the 21st century. And for reaching for a unity, decency, and what President Lincoln called 'the better angels of our nature.' We met that challenge.''

Clinton also noted in her speech the historic scenario of becoming the first female president — something that didn't happen.

''Today with your children on your shoulders, your neighbors at your side, friends old and new standing as one, you renewed our democracy,'' she said. ''And because of the honor you have given me, you have changed its face forever. I've met women who were born before women had the right to vote. They've been waiting a hundred years for tonight.

''I've met little boys and girls who didn't understand why a woman has never been president before. Now they know, and the world knows, that in America, every boy and every girl can grow up to be whatever they dream — even president of the United States.

''This is a victory for all Americans. Men and women. Boys and girls. Because as our country has proven once again, when there are no ceilings, the sky's the limit.''

She choked up when talking about her mother and the hardships she endured.

''I think about my mother every day,'' Clinton said before her voice cracked and she cried. ''I wish I could walk down the aisle and find the little wooden seats where she sat, holding tight to her even younger sister, alone, terrified. She doesn't yet know how much she will suffer. She doesn't yet know she will find the strength to escape that suffering — that is still a long way off.''