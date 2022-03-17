×
Hillary Clinton: 'Free Brittney' Griner
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty)

Not long ago, fans of Britney Spears showed their support for the pop star’s fight to end her conservatorship by launching an online campaign to "Free Britney."

Now, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is using a variation of the tagline to push for the release of basketball star Brittney Griner, who is in jail in Russia.

Clinton tweeted Wednesday: "Free Brittney."

The New York Daily News reported that Griner was arrested at an airport outside Moscow in February. Russian authorities claim she was in possession of vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

And NBC News reported on Thursday that Griner’s detention in Russia has been extended until May 19. The network news attributed the information to TASS, the Russian state news agency.

According to NBC News, Ekaterina Kalugina, a member of Public Monitoring Commission, told TASS that Griner is in a  cell with two inmates who are charged with drug-related articles.

Thursday, 17 March 2022 01:01 PM
