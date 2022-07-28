×
Tags: clinton | bass | mayor | endorsement

Hillary Clinton Endorses Rep. Karen Bass for LA Mayor

Karen Bass
Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., speaks at her primary night event at W Hollywood on June 7 in Hollywood, California. (Kaelin Mendez/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 28 July 2022 01:28 PM EDT

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has endorsed the bid by Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., to become mayor of Los Angeles.

Clinton made her endorsement on Thursday in a tweet: "I'm proud to endorse @karenbassla for mayor of L.A. because she's a proven leader who will bring Angelenos together to solve problems while championing women's right and opportunities for young people."

In response, Bass tweeted: "I am honored to have the support of @HillaryClinton, a trailblazing leader who understands how high the stakes in this election are for women and for everyone whose rights are under attack."

Bass had endorsed Clinton's 2016 bid for president.

Bass if facing businessman Rick Caruso in what is supposed to be a nonpartisan race. The Los Angeles Times said Caruso is a former Republican who changed his party affiliation to Democrat in late January. He has been endorsed by business and law enforcement groups.

Among the politicians who have endorsed Bass are: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

