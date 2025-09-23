Trump Trashes Climate Science as 'Con Job' Before World Leaders

President Donald Trump used his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York Tuesday morning to call climate change "the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world, in my opinion," according to Reuters.

He told delegates that dire scientific predictions of global warming "were made for bad reasons," dismissing the work of climate researchers as politically motivated and economically harmful. Trump further claimed that many advocates for climate action are "stupid" and that global efforts to reduce carbon emissions have damaged economies, particularly in Europe Reuters reported.

The president framed his remarks within a broader argument for what he described as American "energy dominance," praising the United States' oil, gas, coal, and nuclear resources. He warned that nations relying heavily on renewable energy are "heading toward disaster," and he singled out European Union climate policies as examples of what not to follow, Reuters noted.

Trump's position Tuesday aligns with his long-standing skepticism toward climate science. During his first term, he withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement, the global pact to limit greenhouse-gas emissions. He has frequently mocked climate change as a "hoax" or exaggerated problem, often citing cold weather as evidence against global warming, according to The Washington Post.

His administration in both terms has prioritized deregulation of fossil fuel industries while scaling back investments in renewable energy, a trend that has alarmed environmental groups and climate scientists.

During his 2024 campaign and since returning to office in January, Trump has promised to reverse many of the climate regulations reinstated under President Joe Biden. Outlets such as Context News have reported that his policy platform centers on dismantling federal initiatives for clean energy and rolling back emissions standards, arguing that environmental rules hinder economic growth and American competitiveness.

Reaction to his U.N. speech was swift.

Environmental organizations condemned Trump's remarks as an attack on the scientific consensus that global warming poses severe risks to human health, security, and economies. Several world leaders at the U.N. expressed concern that Trump's rhetoric could weaken international cooperation at a critical moment, The Washington Post reported.

At the same time, supporters of his approach praised his rejection of what they see as burdensome international agreements and his defense of fossil fuel jobs.

Trump's address underscored not only his deep mistrust of climate science but also his willingness to challenge global institutions on the issue, positioning the United States as an outlier in the international effort to address climate change.