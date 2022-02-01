×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Climate Change | Joe Biden | climate change | joe biden | democrats

House Democrats Pressure Biden to Pass Climate Portion of BBB in Senate

House Democrats Pressure Biden to Pass Climate Portion of BBB in Senate
President Joe Biden. (Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 February 2022 09:01 PM

A group of House Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to work with the Senate in passing the House-passed climate change portion of the Build Back Better Act in the coming weeks, according to CNBC.

''In the two months since the House passed the Build Back Better Act, mid-December tornadoes killed at least 78 people in Kentucky and late December wildfires destroyed 1,000 homes in Colorado,'' a group of Democratic swing state representatives wrote in a letter this week.

''The time for you to work with the Senate to finalize and pass the strongest and most comprehensive version of the Build Back Better Act that can get 50 Senate votes is right now.''

Earlier this month, Biden said he would likely have to break portions of the bill up in order to get it passed.

''I'm confident we can get pieces, big chunks of the Build Back Better law signed into law,'' the president said. ''So I think we can break the package up, get as much as we can now and come back and fight for the rest of it.''

But passing the climate change provisions in the Senate may not be so easy, given West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's previous opposition to the $2.2 trillion version of the bill in December. In addition, Manchin has said no formal talks are on the way to pass this version of the bill.

''We always start at scratch, but things have changed since then,'' Manchin said.

Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration had not set a deadline for passing the bill. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A group of House Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to work with the Senate in passing the House-passed climate change portion of the Build Back Better Act in the coming weeks, according to CNBC.
climate change, joe biden, democrats
269
2022-01-01
Tuesday, 01 February 2022 09:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved