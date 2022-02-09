Trump Endorses Claudia Tenney

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the latest in his statements of support for House Republicans ahead of the midterm elections.

"Claudia Tenney is a fantastic Representative for the Southern Tier, and a great Member of Congress," Trump said in a statement, which was released by his political action committee Save America.

"She is strong on Crime, securing our Border, the Second Amendment, and will always fight for our wonderful Veterans and our Military. Claudia has my Complete and Total Endorsement. She will continue fighting for our America First agenda in the Southern Tier, Western New York and throughout NY-23!"

Tenney announced last week that she would run for New York’s 23rd congressional district after redistricting moved her current district, the 22nd, to the west, where it no longer includes her home in the Utica area. The 23rd District is currently represented by Republican Rep. Tom Reed, who announced that he would not seek reelection following a sexual harassment scandal.