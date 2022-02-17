Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Durham Findings Point to Need for GOP Wins in 2024

Special counsel John Durham's findings report showing links between Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign and allegations of spying on her then-challenger Donald Trump show the need for a Republican president to retake the White House in 2024 so that she'll be prosecuted, Rep. Claudia Tenney said Thursday on Newsmax.

"It's time for Hillary to be prosecuted," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Unfortunately, that's not going to happen until the Republicans take over the presidency because of insiders in the Biden administration like [National Security Adviser] Jake Sullivan and others. Merrick Garland is a weak aAttorney general [and] is not going to prosecute Hillary Clinton. He's a partisan hack and he's someone who's going to let this go by the wayside."

Clinton on Wednesday dismissed the claims being made about her campaign as the "latest nonsense" about her coming from the political right.

Tenney said, though, that when Republicans take control of Congress and the White House again, they can get to the bottom of the matter.

"This is the worst scandal in American history when it comes to spying and using the most powerful reins of power in our national government," said Tenney. "It's an embarrassment, and I agree with President Trump, it makes Watergate look like a joke.

"Those people were prosecuted during the Watergate scandal. These people need to be prosecuted, and they need to be done to the fullest extent of the law. Otherwise, the U.S. stands for nothing and lawlessness should not be tolerated in this country."

She added that she hopes Clinton ends up in "federal prison somewhere, serving out time for violating so many statutes," and hopes that others from that period, including former FBI Director James Comey, ex-Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and others are prosecuted for covering up this "terrible crime against the former president during his campaign and continuing this Russia collusion hoax throughout his presidency."

"It's not going to be done under the Democrats," Tenney continued. "They're hiding and running undercover."

Tenney also commented on the growing tension between Russia and Ukraine, and accused President Joe Biden of "projecting weakness to our allies."

"There has been very little movement dealing with Putin since that his conversation six or seven months ago, and right now we need to put forth strong sanctions … we want to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine."

