GOP Lawmakers: Trump Indictment Is Election Interference

Republican lawmakers said the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday is another effort by Democrats at election interference, and a move to distract from revelations regarding alleged criminal activity involving President Joe Biden and his family.

Trump was indicted Tuesday for the third time this year, and for a second time by Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith, this time regarding his alleged role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The four-count indictment was delivered by a grand jury in federal court in Washington.

Trump, who is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has denied any wrongdoing.

"The Democrats have interfered in every election since 2016," Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., tweeted. "Russia Collusion Hoax. Impeachment Hoax #1. Impeachment Hoax #2. January 6 committee show trial. Suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop. Mar-a-Lago Raid. Alvin Bragg's phony charges.

"This is serial election interference," she wrote.

Trump also was indicted by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg regarding allegations of hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, pleading not guilty in April, and by Smith in June regarding Trump's handling of presidential documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump pleaded not guilty to that 37-count indictment, which has since been expanded to 42 counts.

"Another sham indictment from Biden's Department of Injustice!" Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., tweeted. "This is a blatant attempt by the Left to tamper with our elections."

The former president's latest indictment came one day after Devon Archer, a former business associate of Biden's son, Hunter Biden, testified before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. During the closed-door testimony, Archer said that Hunter Biden got his father, who was vice president at the time, to talk on the phone or meet in person more than 20 times with Hunter's business partners overseas.

Archer's testimony counters Joe Biden's claims that he has had nothing to do with or has had no knowledge of his son's business dealings.

"It seems like every time we learn more about Biden's shady business dealings, his DOJ indicts President Trump," Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., tweeted, along with three thinking face emojis.