Tags: cisa | security | infrastructure | election

CISA Director: No Malicious Activity in Election

By    |   Wednesday, 06 November 2024 01:01 PM EST

There was no evidence of malicious activity in Tuesday's election, according to the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

CISA Director Jen Easterly issued a statement Wednesday on the security of the 2024 elections.

"As we have said repeatedly, our election infrastructure has never been more secure and the election community never better prepared to deliver safe, secure, free, and fair elections for the American people," Easterly said.

"This is what we saw yesterday [Tuesday] in the peaceful and secure exercise of democracy. Importantly, we have no evidence of any malicious activity that had a material impact on the security or integrity of our election infrastructure."

Easterly said election officials now "will carry out their duty to certify the results and ensure that every eligible vote has been counted as cast."

"CISA will continue to support our state and local partners as they move toward their certification deadlines and the official outcome of the 2024 elections," Easterly said.

Charlie McCarthy

