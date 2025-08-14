CIA Officer Who Investigated Russian Interference Loses Security Clearance: Report

Susan Miller, a former CIA officer who led a team conducting an intelligence assessment in 2017 on Russian interference in the 2016 election, has been stripped of her security clearance, the Federalist reported, citing two Trump administration officials.

"This woman totally shouldn't hold a high level security clearance after pushing the Russia Hoax. All she did was lie to the American people to hurt Trump," a senior defense official said about Miller to The Federalist.

Last month, Miller accused Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and the White House of "lying" with accusations that former President Barack Obama and his team tried to sabotage incoming President Donald Trump.

"The director of national intelligence and the White House are lying, again," Miller, who led the team producing a report about the Russians' actions, told NBC News, the network reported Saturday. "We definitely had the intel to show with high probability that the specific goal of the Russians was to get Trump elected.

"At the same time, we found no two-way collusion between Trump or his team with the Russians at that time," she added.

Miller said her team briefed Trump about her intelligence assessment.

"We could not say if this attempt by the Russians actually worked unless someone polled every single Trump voter to see if this disinformation was what led them to vote for Trump," Miller said.

Miller has been outspoken in her criticism of Trump, saying on a podcast he was acting like a dictator while musing about him serving as a Russian agent.

"Russian Hoaxers sought to undermine President Trump's entire first term in office. A woman involved in the Russia Hoax cannot be trusted with a security clearance. Therefore, it has been revoked," the source told The Federalist.

The Pentagon did not respond to an immediate request for comment.