US Investigation Into 'Havana Syndrome' Widens
The U.S. flag flies at the U.S. Embassy in Havana on Aug. 14, 2015. Desmond Boylan/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 29 September 2021 09:33 PM

The United States, according to Business Insider, is widening its investigation into a phenomenon known as "Havana syndrome."

In the last few weeks, the CIA evacuated an unnamed agent from Serbia who was experiencing symptoms of Havana syndrome. The agent is said to have experienced "serious injuries." Reported symptoms include nausea, headaches, vertigo and memory loss. Reports suggest that pesticides or microwave weapons are being used to cause the effects.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Biden administration says finding the source of the attacks is a "top priority." The CIA and State Department declined to comment on the Serbia incident but agreed that this is also a top concern.

“We take each report we receive extremely seriously and are working to ensure that affected employees get the care and support they need,” a State Department spokesman said.

Initial reports of Havana syndrome came out five years ago, but officials have yet to determine what causes it.

“In terms of have we gotten closer? I think the answer is yes — but not close enough to make the analytic judgment that people are waiting for,” CIA Deputy Director David Cohen said.

