DeStefano: Moral System Turned on Its Head Brought Us 'Woke'

Every day we see a new story or controversy involving the Woke movement. Whether it’s "critical race theory" or "cancel culture" or "transgender rights," our entire nation is ablaze in anger and confusion.

As Don Corleone asked in the 1972 movie, "The Godfather," "How did things ever get so far?"

This is exactly the question so many "moderates" in America are voicing today.

How did all this radical Woke madness happen so quickly?

But the truth is, these "moderates" have no right to be surprised.

Instead, they should be ashamed.

It’s mainly their fault.

According to Woke culture, we can’t even say today that a man is a man, and a woman is a woman. But as anti-abortion leader Frank Pavone has been shouting from the rooftops for the last year, "Maybe the reason is that for the last fifty years our culture has been saying a baby is not a baby."

Exactly!

Just as the pro-abortion rights movement has ignored the science of prenatal development— from the presence of a complete human genetic code at the moment of fertilization, to the date the heart begins to beat, to when the brain and nervous system form, so the Woke movement ignores the science of gender differentiation — from demonstrable genetic markers, to physiological and skeletal characteristics, to reproductive and hormonal differences between the sexes.

Those in our secular society who have led the charge to "follow the science" are mysteriously mute when it comes to these politically charged issues.

Yet the "mystery" is no mystery at all.

Pavone continues: "When Roe vs. Wade legalized abortion in 1973, the Supreme Court claimed it was 'not competent to speculate as to the answer' of when human life begins.

"Well, if you can’t even identify what a human being is — despite the overwhelming scientific evidence — how in the world can you define what a man or a woman is?"

Pavone has hit the nail on the head.

Still, no one is listening.

The problem we’re facing today goes much deeper than politics.

It has to do with evil.

Deadly, diabolical, dark evil. Performing double mastectomies on 13-year-old girls who want to be boys is evil. Castrating 14-year-old boys who want to be girls is evil.

But evil can’t even be fought if we insist that it’s good.

In theology, that’s what’s called a "diabolical inversion." It’s when the truth becomes a lie, and a lie becomes the truth, when the positive becomes negative and the negative positive.

What happens in life when you do that?

What happens when you reverse the polarities of an electric current, for instance — when you switch the charges and make the negative positive?

What happens if you do that with the electric wiring in your home?

The power gets cut! The lights go out!

And isn’t that exactly the state of our society today?

Hasn’t the whole moral system been turned on its head?

Men claim that they’re women, and women claim that they’re men.

Promiscuity is viewed as empowering, while chastity is dismissed as insanity.

Unborn babies are called blobs of tissue with fewer rights than sea turtles.

The elderly and infirm aren’t treated as the wisest, most treasured members of society but rather are brushed aside because they’re in the way.

Innocent children are given transgender indoctrination in grammar school but aren’t allowed to pray to God.

Aren’t we literally entrenched in a culture of atheistic deceit, despair, and death?

Doesn’t spiritual darkness prevail everywhere?

The liberals in our country have at least been consistent.

They have never made any bones about the fact that abortion is their sacrament. They’ve always known it was the foundation upon which a truly radical left agenda could be based.

As Frank Pavone says, "Once you take away the right to life, all other rights — including freedom of speech — are meaningless. Everything is up for grabs!"

Indeed, the anti-abortion movement — Pavone most of all — has been, in the words of Winston Churchill, "an iron peg, hammered into the frozen ground, immovable."

Not so the moderate Republicans, naïve conservatives and Democrat-aligned progressives within the church, who for decades have treated the anti-abortion movement as if it were an embarrassing stepchild.

Sure, some of these folks are finally waking up to the calamity that has befallen us — but it’s too little, too late.

Like the character Louis in the classic 1942 film "Casablanca," they are "shocked, shocked to find that gambling is going on here."

But they’re not fooling anyone.

It is these spineless moderate "leaders" who are to blame for what’s happening.

It is they who have been sleeping on the watch; it is they who have ignored the countless warnings of the anti-abortion movement, and who are now, suddenly, faced with a crisis too big for them to handle.

None if this should come as any surprise.

The pro-abortion rights movement, after a half-century crusade to abort children, has finally given birth to something.

The gestation period may have been long — 50 years— but its monstrous, grotesque baby has finally been delivered, and its name is Woke.

Anthony DeStefano is the bestselling author of more than 25 Christian books for adults and children, including “30 Days to Your New Life: A Guide to Transforming Yourself from Head to Soul," "A Travel Guide to Heaven," "Ten Prayers God Always Says Yes To," "The Donkey No One Could Ride, and Little Star." He has hosted series on EWTN. He is also a Knight of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, and a longtime anti-abortion activist. Read his reports. More here.