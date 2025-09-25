Dem Senate Candidates Don't Support Schumer for Leader

Democrats running for Senate are united on one thing: their opposition to Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. as leader of the Senate Democrats.

In a survey of major Democrat candidates in a dozen races conducted by The Washington Post, none said they would support Schumer if they won.

"Hell no," Nathan Sage, a Democrat running for Senate in Iowa said to the Post. "And hell no is the easy answer."

Graham Platner, who is running for Senate in Maine, blamed the New York senator for the party's recent election losses.

"We are right now living in the outcome of a failed electoral strategy, that is why Democrats don't hold power, and much of that strategy was driven by Chuck Schumer," Platner told the Post.

Mallory McMorrow and Terry Virts, who are running for Senate in Michigan and Texas, respectively, also said they would not support Schumer.

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who is running for an open Senate seat in Illinois, said she disagreed with Schumer helping Republicans pass a budget in March, avoiding a government shutdown. "While I respect and applaud the work that Sen. Schumer has done, I also believe it is time for new leadership and new ideas," Stratton said in a statement.

Other candidates have refused to take a position. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., who has previously praised Schumer, said it was not something voters are asking her.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., the most vulnerable Democrat running for re-election next year, did not respond to a request for comment from the Post. Former Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown ,who is running to return to the Senate, and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who is running for an open Senate seat, also did not respond to requests for comment on if they support Schumer.

Schumer has not addressed candidates opposing him, saying he is focused on winning back the Senate. Democrats need to flip four seats to take back the upper chamber.

A spokesperson for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee also told the Post they were focused on taking back the Senate.