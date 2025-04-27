WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chuck schumer | senate | democrat | younger generation

Schumer: Not Stepping Aside for Younger Generation

By    |   Sunday, 27 April 2025 07:04 PM EDT

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told CNN on Sunday he had no intention of passing the torch to younger generations like that of his former senior Democrat colleagues.

"When your very long-time friend, former roommate and colleague, Sen. Dick Durbin announced his retirement this week after three decades in the Senate," CNN's Dana Bash told Schumer, "he said, quote, 'It's time to pass the torch.'"

"We've heard that from other retiring Democrats Gary Peters, Tina Smith, Jeanne Shaheen, they've all said it's time to let the next generation of leaders take over. Why don't you think it's time to pass the torch?"

"Look," the New York Democrat replied, "I am focused on winning, as I have always been. And we are – and as leader of the caucus we are united."

Schumer then went on to add, when pressed by Bash, "yes, I am staying put."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday he had no intention of passing the torch to younger generations like that of his former senior Democrat colleagues...
chuck schumer, senate, democrat, younger generation
146
2025-04-27
Sunday, 27 April 2025 07:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved