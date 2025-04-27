Schumer: Not Stepping Aside for Younger Generation

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told CNN on Sunday he had no intention of passing the torch to younger generations like that of his former senior Democrat colleagues.

"When your very long-time friend, former roommate and colleague, Sen. Dick Durbin announced his retirement this week after three decades in the Senate," CNN's Dana Bash told Schumer, "he said, quote, 'It's time to pass the torch.'"

"We've heard that from other retiring Democrats Gary Peters, Tina Smith, Jeanne Shaheen, they've all said it's time to let the next generation of leaders take over. Why don't you think it's time to pass the torch?"

"Look," the New York Democrat replied, "I am focused on winning, as I have always been. And we are – and as leader of the caucus we are united."

Schumer then went on to add, when pressed by Bash, "yes, I am staying put."