Schumer Resolution Calls for Legal Action Against DOJ Over Epstein Files

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he will introduce a resolution calling for the Senate to take legal action against the Department of Justice over its incomplete release of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Senate minority leader announced the move on Monday, The Guardian reported.

"I am introducing a resolution directing the Senate to initiate legal action against DOJ for its blatant disregard of the law in its refusal to release the complete Epstein files," said Schumer in a statement.

"The American people deserve full transparency, and Senate Democrats will use every tool at our disposal to ensure they get it. This administration cannot be allowed to hide the truth," he added.

Passing the resolution would authorize the Senate to file a lawsuit requesting a court order forcing the DOJ to release the complete set of documents.

Democrats said the Trump administration failed to meet a Dec. 19 deadline established by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Congress passed last month, and the president signed into law.

The law required that the DOJ release all documents connected to Epstein by that date.

Instead, on Friday, the department published only a portion of the files, providing more than 7,700 links to photos and court documents.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi described this as "the first phase."