Economist/YouGov Poll: Sen. Schumer Losing Support

The favorability of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is waning, according to a new Economist/YouGov poll, The Hill reported.

Compared to a similar Economist/YouGov poll from January, Schumer has lost 7 points in the favorability rating from 30% then to 23% now. Of those participating in the survey released Wednesday, 51% view Schumer unfavorably, compared to 41% with that view from the January survey.

Additionally, a Marist poll released Tuesday showed that more than half the New York residents polled believed Schumer should step aside for a replacement, The Hill reported. The Democrat leader in the Senate should be replaced, said 53%; 45% said he should remain in office.

In the new YouGov poll, Schumer gets a "very favorable" rating from only 7% of the those polled, along with 17% indicating they find him "somewhat favorable."

Schumer took a big political hit in March when he initially said he would encourage his Democrat Senate colleagues to oppose a stopgap spending bill to keep the government open, but then switched course as pressure steadily built over the shutdown, prompting calls for him to resign his leadership position.

President Donald Trump told Newsmax at the time that Schumer was "absolutely killed" by his fellow Democrats over the switch.

The Economist/YouGov poll of 1,512 Americans was conducted April 13-15. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

The Marist survey of 1,204 New York state adults was conducted from April 3-9. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.