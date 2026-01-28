Schumer Ties Government Funding to ICE Changes

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., laid out a list of demands tied to immigration enforcement and federal law enforcement oversight Wednesday, warning that Democrats will block a key government funding package unless changes are made, raising the risk of a partial government shutdown.

Schumer said Senate Democrats will oppose a six-bill government funding package scheduled for a procedural vote Thursday unless Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., agrees to split off the Department of Homeland Security appropriations bill and address Democratic concerns over Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

"After talking with my caucus, Senate Democrats are united on a set of common-sense and necessary policy goals that we need to rein in ICE and the violence," Schumer said on the Senate floor as he introduced the demands.

Democrats are calling for an end to roving patrols by ICE officers, tighter rules governing the use of warrants when targeting migrants, and the creation of a universal code of conduct governing federal law-enforcement officers' use of force.

They also want to prohibit federal officers from wearing masks and to require the use of body cameras and proper identification.

In a social media post Wednesday, Schumer made clear that Democrats would not allow the DHS funding bill to advance without changes.

"The Senate is scheduled to take the first procedural vote on a funding package including DHS funding tomorrow," he wrote on X. "Let me be clear: Until ICE is properly reined in and overhauled, the DHS funding bill won't have the votes to pass the Senate."

Schumer also escalated his criticism of the administration's leadership, calling for the removal of Kristi Noem and senior adviser Stephen Miller following recent fatal encounters involving federal officers.

"It's outrageous that Kristi Noem still has a job in the administration after federal officers murdered two American citizens in just two weeks," Schumer posted. "Noem is incompetent and she must go. And her boss Stephen Miller must be removed as well."

The standoff revives memories of last fall's government shutdown, which lasted 43 days and became the longest in U.S. history, furloughing hundreds of thousands of federal workers and disrupting government services nationwide.

With funding set to expire at the end of the week, negotiations are expected to continue.