Schumer Rejects Trump Nobel Prize Talk

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Saturday accused President Donald Trump of "selling out Ukraine."

"Looks like once again Trump is selling out Ukraine and bowing down to dictator Putin," Schumer wrote in a post on X. "No Nobel Peace Prize for that."

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday said she would gladly nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he can end the Russia-Ukraine war without Kyiv being required to "concede its territory to the aggressor."

"I understand, from everything I've read, he very much would like to receive the Nobel Peace Prize," Clinton told host Jessica Tarlov in the interview released Friday.

"And honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war, where [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is the aggressor, invading a neighbor country, try to change the borders, if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, had to in a way validate Putin's vision of greater Russia, but instead could really stand up to Putin, something we haven't seen, but maybe this is the opportunity to make it clear there must be a ceasefire, there will be no exchange of territory and that over a period of time, Putin should be actually withdrawing from the territory he seized in order to demonstrate his good faith efforts, let us say, not to threaten European security."

Trump said on Saturday that Ukraine should make a deal to end the war with Russia because "Russia is a very big power, and they're not" after a summit where Putin was reported to have demanded more Ukrainian land.

After the two leaders met in Alaska on Friday, Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Putin had offered to freeze most front lines if Kyiv ceded all of Donetsk, the industrial region that is one of Moscow's main targets, a source familiar with the matter said.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.