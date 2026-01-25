Schumer to Force Splitting Off DHS Funding to Rework It

Democrats are reportedly ready to force a government shutdown over the funding of the Department of Homeland Security, but first, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., plans to split off the DHS funding piece to rework it.

"Senate Democrats will not allow the current DHS funding bill to move forward," Schumer said, according to a statement posted Sunday to X by Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman.

"Senate Republicans have seen the same horrific footage that all Americans have watched of the blatant abuses of Americans by ICE in Minnesota.

"The appalling murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti on the streets of Minneapolis must lead Republicans to join Democrats in overhauling ICE and CBP to protect the public. People should be safe from abuse by their own government.

"Senate Republicans must work with Democrats to advance the other five funding bills while we work to rewrite the DHS bill. This is best course of action, and the American people are on our side."

Republicans have not yet publicly responded to Schumer's proposal, which could delay final passage of DHS funding and complicate negotiations as the funding deadline approaches.

The continuing resolution expires Friday at midnight and the six funding bills have been bundled in an omnibus to avert a government shutdown.

Saturday's fatal shooting of an armed agitator by federal agents in Minneapolis has intensified debate over immigration enforcement and President Donald Trump's nationwide deportation efforts.

Democrats were already against funding the removal of illegal aliens in Democrat-run sanctuary cities, but the backlash might pull in some anti-Trump Republicans to come out against funding to remove illegals.