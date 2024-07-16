Schumer to Sen. Menendez: Resign After Conviction

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., to resign on Tuesday after Menendez's conviction on all criminal counts he faced at a corruption trial.

"In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign," Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

Menendez pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he accepted bribes in exchange for helping foreign governments.