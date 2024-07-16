WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chuck schumer | bob menendez | resign | conviction

Schumer to Sen. Menendez: Resign After Conviction

Tuesday, 16 July 2024 01:37 PM EDT

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., to resign on Tuesday after Menendez's conviction on all criminal counts he faced at a corruption trial.

"In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign," Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

Menendez pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he accepted bribes in exchange for helping foreign governments.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., to resign on Tuesday after Menendez's conviction on all criminal counts he faced at a corruption trial.
chuck schumer, bob menendez, resign, conviction
75
2024-37-16
Tuesday, 16 July 2024 01:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved