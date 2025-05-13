Schumer to Block Trump DOJ Nominations Over Qatar Plane Gift

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., plans to block all Justice Department political appointees until the White House discloses additional information regarding President Donald Trump's intention to accept a luxury jumbo jet from the government of Qatar, The New York Times first reported on Tuesday.

"This is not just naked corruption," Schumer intends to say, according to remarks prepared for a Senate floor speech viewed by the outlet. "It is also a grave national security threat."

On Sunday, it was reported that the ruling family of Qatar considered gifting a $500 million luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet to Trump which he intends to use as Air Force One for the remainder of his term. The pending arrangement comes as Trump begins a four-day visit to the Middle East for a series of talks regarding foreign investment in the U.S. by Saudi Arabia, efforts to curtail Iran's nuclear ambitions, and ending the war in Gaza.

The senator from New York will demand the Justice Department's Foreign Agents Registration Act Unit detail any possible dealings by Qatari representatives that could directly benefit the president's private business holdings. Schumer will also seek information about what the planned transfer means for several Boeing aircraft the government has already agreed to purchase for presidential use.

"Until the American people learn the truth about this deal, I will do my part to block the galling and truly breathtaking politicization at the Department of Justice," Schumer plans to say.

Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar's Media Attaché to the U.S., said that the transfer of the aircraft has not been made official and is still under consideration between Qatar's Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Department of Defense, adding that everything is currently being reviewed by both country's legal departments. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Sunday that "any gift given by a foreign government is always accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws. President Trump's Administration is committed to full transparency."

Republicans in the Senate have also raised questions over the proposed gift, citing security concerns about retrofitting a foreign-owned planed with the necessary White House communications equipment.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., advised the Trump administration to "look at the constitutionality" of the rumored gift adding, "I'd be checking for bugs is what I'd be checking for."

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said the plane needs to be given a thorough inspection before and if becomes the president's plane saying he'd "put it through its paces several times before it becomes the primary means of transport for the president."