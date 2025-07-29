WATCH TV LIVE

Grassley, Crawford Seek FBI Review of Clinton Email Material

Tuesday, 29 July 2025 02:27 PM EDT

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Rick Crawford, R-Ark., have asked FBI Director Kash Patel to have the agency review unevaluated material in connection with Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state from 2009 to 2013 under former President Barack Obama. 

According to a statement from the lawmakers, the "untapped and unreviewed information has lived within thumb drives in the FBI's custody inside a Northern Virginia offshoot office of the FBI's Washington Field Office since 2018."

Their letter was sent after Grassley's efforts to get an appendix to a June 2018 report reviewing the FBI and Department of Justice handling of the investigation, also known as the "Clinton annex," declassified. 

"The revelations contained in the declassified OIG appendix are at the heart of why the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) became distrusted by so many under your agency's prior directors: a failure to impartially conduct its law enforcement and intelligence mission," they wrote in their letter to Patel.

They also accused the FBI, under former Director James Comey, of having "shockingly failed to review and exploit evidence in its own possession, even though they admitted in written memos the information was necessary to conduct a 'thorough and complete investigation."

The letter also accused the FBI of having "failed to review and exploit other foreign intelligence information."

"We now write to stress the importance that this material be immediately dug out from hiding and properly assessed," they continued, adding that the evidence "purportedly includes information related to 'former President Barack Obama's emails and 'network infrastructure diagrams for U.S. government classified networks,' remained unreviewed by the preeminent law enforcement agency in the world is mind-numbing."

