Grassley Snags Double Digit Lead in Iowa

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley has boosted his slim lead last month over his Democratic challenger Mike Franken to a double digit advantage, according to a Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa Poll released over the weekend.

The Republican senator has 53% backing among those who say they will definitely vote or have already done so, compared with Franken’s 41%. Last month, Grassley only had a 46% to 43% lead.

Both candidates have the backing of 94% of their respective parties, but independent voters support Grassley by 47% to 41%. That is a significant swing from last month, when Franken was winning among independents 46% to 35%.

At that point in October, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report had changed its forecast for the Senate race in Iowa from “solid Republican” to “likely Republican.”

The poll was carried out among 801 likely voter between Oct. 31 and Nov. 3 by the firm Selzer & Co. It has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.