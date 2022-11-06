×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chuck grassley | mike franken | iowa

Grassley Snags Double Digit Lead in Iowa

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 06 November 2022 05:21 PM EST

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley has boosted his slim lead last month over his Democratic challenger Mike Franken to a double digit advantage, according to a Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa Poll released over the weekend.

The Republican senator has 53% backing among those who say they will definitely vote or have already done so, compared with Franken’s 41%. Last month, Grassley only had a 46% to 43% lead. 

Both candidates have the backing of 94% of their respective parties, but independent voters support Grassley by 47% to 41%. That is a significant swing from last month, when Franken was winning among independents 46% to 35%.

At that point in October, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report had changed its forecast for the Senate race in Iowa from “solid Republican” to “likely Republican.”

The poll was carried out among 801 likely voter between Oct. 31 and Nov. 3 by the firm Selzer & Co. It has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley has boosted his slim lead last month over his Democratic challenger Mike Franken to a double digit advantage, according to a Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa Poll released over the weekend.
chuck grassley, mike franken, iowa
161
2022-21-06
Sunday, 06 November 2022 05:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved