Trump: 'Why Does Fox News Keep Chris Wallace?'

The "radical left" Chris Wallace of Fox News was the subject of former President Donald Trump's latest public ire.

Trump wrote in a Save America PAC statement released on Monday:

"Why does Fox News keep Chris Wallace? His ratings are terrible, he's 'almost' Radical Left, he was acknowledged to have failed badly as a Presidential debate moderator (except for Biden who he totally protected!), and so much else. Usually, these are not the qualities of a long-term stay!"

It is just the latest Trump salvo aimed at the lead anchor of "Fox News Sunday" and may have been sparked by Wallace’s Sunday morning show.

On Sunday, Wallace interviewed Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va), who appears to be the lone Democrat supporting the filibuster and blocking a wave of radical legislation, including a major overhaul of voting laws opposed by Republicans.

Wallace challenged Manchin for opposing the filibuster, asking, "By taking it off the table, haven't you empowered Republicans to be obstructionists?"

He later claimed Manchin was “naïve” in believing he could get bipartisan cooperation in the Senate from Republicans led by Mitch McConnell.

Wallace also interviewed Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski, claiming former President had done little to probe China for its role in the COVID virus.

After Wallace berated Trump for continuing to challenge the 2020 election results, he lambasted Lewandowski for defending him.

"You keep blaming this on the media," Wallace said. "The fact of the matter is this went to more than 60 different court cases, and you were beaten in every one. The Supreme Court refused to even hear the Trump challenges. So please don't blame this on the media. You had your day in court, and you lost."

Just over a week earlier, Trump told Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy" people "are angry" over Fox News coverage being more favorable for leftist political views.

"Well, Fox has been a lot different," Trump told Morris in the wide-ranging phone interview in late May. "I think they're coming back somewhat, but Fox has been certainly a lot different than it was 2016."

Trump suggested Wallace was operating with a clear political bias seen at networks like CNN and MSNBC.

"He'd like to be Mike Wallace, that's his father," Trump said.

"He was disastrous. He was your basic disaster. You know, it's just he's a very negative guy and the people don't want to hear that. That's why they tune out."