Trump Adviser to Newsmax: DOJ's 'Political Persecution' Won't Shake Campaign

Attorney Christina Bobb, who's also an adviser to Donald Trump, doesn't put much stock into "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin's insider prediction of the former president being indicted within the next 90 days.

"I don't know what street [Hostin and other Justice Department sources] live on. I haven't heard that," Bobb told Newsmax on Thursday evening, while appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance" with guest host Carl Higbie.

Bobb then added, "It's funny that [Hostin] says, 'My friends at the DOJ can't say much.' The DOJ has been leaking like a sieve. They're using the media to fight their legal battles, because they haven't been able to do it in court."

From Bobb's perspective, Trump hasn't been fazed by the latest declaration of doom. She chalks up the federal government's seven-year quest of attempting to find illegal or illicit conduct on Trump as "political persecution."

"The left has been using their position in government. ... They are targeting political opposition, and using their political authority to do so," said Bobb.

Trump would be a prime example. However, Bobb also believes the majority of people jailed for the Jan. 6, 2021, unrest at the Capitol have been excessively punished for more than a year — a time period which would have exceeded a probable maximum sentence of six months.

The left is "throwing Jan. 6 folks in jail, pre-trial ... and the media is not helping out the public" — in terms of keeping them informed, said Bobb. "It's un-American."

Now that Trump has formally declared his candidacy for the White House in 2024, Bobb expects the DOJ and media to ratchet up the pressure on the former president, through unflattering leaks.

That aside, Bobb doesn't envision hyped-up issues with taxes, financial statements, or declassified documents being stored at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort hindering his campaign, moving forward.

"No doubt [the DOJ] will try to throw something at [Trump]. I don't think it will be an indictment; and if it was, he'd prevail," said Bobb.

"There's a [legal] saying out there: You can indict a ham sandwich. It doesn't take much ... but they've had seven years" to find something with Trump, lamented Bobb. "I don't think [the DOJ has] much. No crimes have been committed, and we'll see what they come up with."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!