Chris Christie: 'Mike Pence Stood for the Constitution'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie defended former Vice President Mike Pence for his actions in declaring Democrat Joe Biden the 2020 election winner during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, going against the wishes of former President Donald Trump, who wanted Pence to use his authority to pause the official count.

"Mike Pence stood for the Constitution," Christie said during Wednesday's Republican National Committee 2024 primary debate. "He deserves our thanks as Americans for putting his oath of office and the Constitution of the United States before personal, political, and unfair pressure."

Christie then took a swipe at Trump, who did not attend the debate.

"We have to dispense with the person who said we have to suspend the Constitution to put forward his political career," Christie said. "Mike Pence said no and he deserves credit for it."

The response came during a question in which the candidates were asked if recent criminal charges against Trump are politically motivated.

Only former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he would not support Trump.

"There is an important issue we, as a party, have to face," Hutchinson said. "Over a year ago, I said that Donald Trump was morally disqualified from being president again as a result of what happened on Jan. 6."

Hutchinson said the 14th Amendment could be used to disqualify Trump from running and serving in office for "insurrection."

"I'm not going to support somebody who's been convicted of a serious felony, or is disqualified under our Constitution," he said.