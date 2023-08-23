×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: christie | trump | pence | constitution | politics

Chris Christie: 'Mike Pence Stood for the Constitution'

By    |   Wednesday, 23 August 2023 10:42 PM EDT

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie defended former Vice President Mike Pence for his actions in declaring Democrat Joe Biden the 2020 election winner during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, going against the wishes of former President Donald Trump, who wanted Pence to use his authority to pause the official count.

"Mike Pence stood for the Constitution," Christie said during Wednesday's Republican National Committee 2024 primary debate. "He deserves our thanks as Americans for putting his oath of office and the Constitution of the United States before personal, political, and unfair pressure."

Christie then took a swipe at Trump, who did not attend the debate.

"We have to dispense with the person who said we have to suspend the Constitution to put forward his political career," Christie said. "Mike Pence said no and he deserves credit for it."

The response came during a question in which the candidates were asked if recent criminal charges against Trump are politically motivated.

Only former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he would not support Trump.

"There is an important issue we, as a party, have to face," Hutchinson said. "Over a year ago, I said that Donald Trump was morally disqualified from being president again as a result of what happened on Jan. 6."

Hutchinson said the 14th Amendment could be used to disqualify Trump from running and serving in office for "insurrection."

"I'm not going to support somebody who's been convicted of a serious felony, or is disqualified under our Constitution," he said.

Charles Kim

Charles Kim, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is an award-winning journalist with more than 30 years in reporting on news and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie defended former Vice President Mike Pence for his actions in declaring Democrat Joe Biden the 2020 election winner during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, going against the wishes of former President Donald Trump.
christie, trump, pence, constitution, politics
254
2023-42-23
Wednesday, 23 August 2023 10:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved