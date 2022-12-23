Huckabee to Newsmax: Biden Can't Recognize Christ as Reason for Christmas

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax Friday that President Joe Biden cannot seem "to come to grips" with recognizing that Jesus Christ is the reason for Christmas.

"Joe Biden can't seem to come to grips with the fact that Christmas is about Jesus Christ," Huckabee said during "The Chris Salcedo Show" Friday. "You don't have to love or worship Jesus Christ to acknowledge that.

"You just have to acknowledge that the reason that there is such a thing as Christmas, which means the mass of Christ, or the worship of Christ, is because it's about Jesus, born 2,000 years ago. Shouldn't be that hard.

"He just can't bring himself to acknowledge that. This is the second year in a row he has completely ignored the Christ-centric essence of Christmas."

Huckabee was reacting to Biden's Christmas address to the nation Thursday in which, while mentioning the Christmas story, he did not mention Jesus Christ by name.

"We look to the sky, to a lone star, shining brighter than all the rest, guiding us to the birth of a child — a child Christians believe to be the son of God; miraculously now, here among us on Earth, bringing hope, love and peace and joy to the world," Biden said.

"Yes, it's a story that's 2,000 years old, but it's still very much alive today. Just look into the eyes of a child on Christmas morning or listen to the laughter of a family together this holiday season after years — after years of being apart."

Biden also said in the speech that Americans should use the season to heal the political divisions and wounds it has experienced in recent years.

"Our politics has gotten so angry, so mean, so partisan," Biden said. "And too often we see each other as enemies, not as neighbors; as Democrats or Republicans, not as fellow Americans. We've become too divided."

Huckabee said that Biden is being a hypocrite after saying that enemies of democracy comprise half the country.

"This is the guy who has created more poison and more bile in the body politic of America than anybody I know," he said. "[Former President] Barack Obama we thought was a divisive president.

"In some ways, some would say [former President] Donald Trump was a divisive president in that he clearly drew the lines between where he stood and where others did. But nobody can hold a candle to 'jump in' Joe Biden, who jumps to every conclusion.

"And even in his remarks, as he talks about unity and bringing together all this new wonderful 'Kumbaya' spirit, this is the guy who basically said that half of America represents a threat to democracy. You don't bring unity when you accuse people on the other side of being an actual threat to the very system of government we have. It's absurd."

