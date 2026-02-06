Houlahan Refuses DOJ Interview Over 'Illegal Orders' Video

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, a Pennsylvania Democrat and former Air Force officer, said Thursday she will refuse to comply with a Justice Department request to interview her about a video urging members of the military and intelligence community to disobey illegal orders, calling the inquiry an act of intimidation by the federal government.

"I will not be doing that," Houlahan said in a post on social media, referring to the department's request for a voluntary interview.

"What is happening now crosses a line when the power of the federal government is turned toward intimidating people," she added.

Houlahan is one of six Democrat lawmakers with military or intelligence backgrounds who appeared in a 90-second video released in November reminding service members that they are obligated to refuse unlawful orders.

The lawmakers said the video was intended to restate existing legal and constitutional duties.

The video drew sharp condemnation from President Donald Trump, who accused the lawmakers of "seditious behavior" and initially suggested their actions could be punishable by death. Trump later walked back those comments.

Federal prosecutors contacted Houlahan and several other lawmakers last month seeking voluntary interviews related to the video. Houlahan's refusal follows a similar announcement Thursday by Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan.

"I will not participate in what I believe is a politically motivated investigation," Slotkin said in a statement announcing her decision not to comply.

The Justice Department has not publicly commented on the lawmakers' refusals. The office of the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro declined to respond to questions about the probe.

In November, Houlahan and Reps. Jason Crow of Colorado, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, and Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania said the FBI had contacted congressional security officials seeking interviews related to the video.

In a joint statement at the time, the lawmakers accused Trump of using federal law enforcement "to intimidate and harass Members of Congress."

Houlahan on Thursday said her refusal was rooted in concerns about constitutional limits on government power and the precedent she believes the inquiry could set.

"This is not about me," she said in her post. "This is about the appropriate use of the immense power of the federal government and the need to ensure it is never used to silence or intimidate people, including elected officials."

Trump has continued to criticize the lawmakers publicly since the video's release. Slotkin said that criticism has had real-world consequences.

"After the president's posts, the threats against me and my family increased dramatically," Slotkin said, citing heightened security concerns.

Neither Houlahan nor Slotkin said they have been charged with any wrongdoing. There has been no public indication that the Justice Department has sought compulsory testimony or taken steps beyond requesting voluntary interviews.

The dispute has escalated into a broader political fight over the boundaries between protected speech by members of Congress and the use of federal investigative authority.

Houlahan and other lawmakers have said the video merely restated a legal obligation that has long existed for service members.

Trump, however, has characterized the video as dangerous, repeating his claim that the lawmakers' actions amounted to "seditious behavior."

Houlahan has not indicated whether she plans to pursue legal action. She said her decision to refuse the interview was intended to draw attention to what she described as a dangerous precedent.

"If this is allowed to stand," she said, "it opens the door to government retaliation against people simply for speaking out."