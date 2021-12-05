Rep. Stefanik to NY Gov. Hochul: Clean Up Cuomo 'Criminal Cesspool'

After the latest reports of an expanding investigation of the former governor and CNN firing of his brother, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is calling on New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul to clean up the "criminal cesspool" left behind by the Cuomo brothers.

Chris Cuomo's firing at CNN "is better late than never," Stefanik told Fox News' "Fox & Friends Weekend," but the fall of former New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his "cronies" needs to continue.

"Kathy Hochul, the current governor of New York, needs to make sure that we completely clean house from the criminal cesspool and the corrupt cronies that supported Gov. Cuomo," Stefanik added.

CNN fired Chris Cuomo amid what it called new findings in the assisting of his brother against sexual harassment allegations, but Stefanik said CNN is merely playing catchup.

"I called for CNN to terminate Chris Cuomo back in August," Stefanik told Fox News. "For some time, we have known that Chris Cuomo is complicit in both the cover-up, but also the smearing and retaliation against the victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault of his brother, the former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the worst governor in America.

"This should have happened a long time ago. I'm glad that CNN has taken this action. But there is still accountability that needs to be heard."

Stefanik added a claim the Cuomo cover-up also includes a prominent member of the state's secondary eduction system.

"There is a sitting head of the State University of New York who has been revealed as part of the efforts to retaliate against these women and was part of the criminal cover-up," Stefanik added.

CNN is also "guilty of propping up Andrew Cuomo, covering up the nursing home scandal," he concluded.

"That conflict of interest with having a brother interviewing Gov. Cuomo, it was like the Cuomo hour every single night on TV," she added. "That is not why people watch the news. They want fair and balanced. They want objective coverage, which is why CNN continues to spiral.

"And, to be honest with you, one of the reasons CNN numbers continued to go down is because they were so opposed with President [Donald] Trump for so many years – which was not objective. We know now they were perpetrators of the Russia hoax and so much false information. And the American people deserve the truth. They deserve objectivity. And that's just not what they are getting at CNN."