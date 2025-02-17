WATCH TV LIVE

Energy Secretary Wright Takes a Swipe at Carbon Emissions

By    |   Monday, 17 February 2025 05:36 PM EST

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright went on the offensive against carbon emissions standards, via remote link before the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship in London.

"There is no climate crisis, and we're not in the midst of an energy transition either," Wright told the international audience. "This is not energy transition, this is lunacy."

The goal of the Alliance is "shaping a hope-filled vision for the future."

Wright told the group's audience a good start would be eliminating many climate-related rules and laws. He said global efforts to reduce or eliminate carbon emissions are nothing less than a "sinister goal." Wright claimed plans to hit net zero carbon emissions within another 25 years are not workable.

His comments were directed at the former Biden administration plan to eliminate carbon emissions entirely by 2050, as reported by the Hill. Just last week, the Energy Department announced a rollback of Biden-era policies affecting energy consumption by consumers and blocking rules that cut into energy production.

The department announced on Friday that Biden administration restrictions impacting energy use on everything from water heaters to air conditioners would not take effect.

The department also reversed an order blocking energy exports by allowing exports of liquefied natural gas.

