Gov. Sununu Calls for 'Unprecedented Transparency' in Trump Raid

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Sunday called for further transparency concerning the Department of Justice and the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's home, including more information about the subject matter being released about the documents that were seized.

"If you're going to take unprecedented action and raid a former president's house, well, you better have a strategy for unprecedented transparency," the GOP governor, who is campaigning for his fourth term in office, commented on CNN's "State of the Union." "I think we're all concerned about what might be in those documents. Some were classified, some weren't, what the serious nature is, but show us. You have to be able to show your cards when you're taking action like this."

That doesn't mean that the full documents should be released on the internet, said Sununu, but still, "give us some sense of the subject matter. Give us some sense of the timing. Give us some sense of what really drove us in there."

He also questioned the extensive redacting of the affidavit used for the warrant to search Trump's estate.

"This has been a year and a half in the making," he said. "Trump has been out of office for going on two years now … this is unprecedented. They had to have an unprecedented strategy, which they clearly didn't have. They're on their heels.

"They don't know what to do. We want to see the information so we can have this discussion, we can talk about the subject ma either with some sense."

The governor also spoke out against President Joe Biden's plans for student loan forgiveness, calling it "inherently unfair."

"It's arbitrarily picking a group of individuals and we're arbitrarily going to cancel their debt with the stroke of a pen, without going through Congress," he said. "That's illegal. It adds hundreds of billions of dollars at a time we're trying to bring inflation under control."

Sununu disagreed that there is a student loan crisis, as "we have more high-paying jobs than ever before for young people … the average home loan in America is about $240,000. Five times, four, five times what the student loan is. Do we have a home loan crisis? How about auto loans, are we going to pay off auto loans next?"

In addition, Sununu on Sunday called on Biden to apologize for his remarks during a closed-Democratic National Committee reception this past week, when he compared MAGA philosophy as being "almost like semi-fascism."

"It is horribly insulting, the fact that the president would go out and insult half of America," said Sununu. "To call half of America semi-fascist because he's trying to stir up controversy, stir up this sentiment before the election, it's horribly inappropriate and insulting and people should be insulted, and he should apologize."