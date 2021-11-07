New Hampshire Gov. Sununu to Decide on Potential Senate Bid 'Next Week or So'

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, R, said he will make a decision on a potential Senate bid in the "the next week or so," according to The Hill.

"I think I'd like to make a decision before the holidays, frankly. I don't want this weighing on me and weighing on the citizens and, kind of the, political electorate, if you will, over the holidays," Sununu stated.

The decision to jump in the Senate race is something the governor has gone "back and forth" on.

"I think it's only fair to say, and fair to myself and my family, to say look, let's make a decision. I've kind of gone back and forth and back and forth as I talk to different folks and look at different variables. So my sense is that I'll probably come to some decision in the next week or so. Maybe sooner, who knows. Not necessarily tonight," he added.

But Sununu's allusion to a possible Senate run comes as no surprise and is something political-watchers have been anticipating.

Last month a poll released by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center found that 45 percent of voters said they would pick Sununu over first-term Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., who is up for reelection next year.

Forty-two percent said they favored Hassan. The survey had a margin of error of 3.1%, placing the two in a virtual tie.

Sununu was previously endorsed by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who said, "every person here needs to come up to Chris and say 'governor is great but you need to run for Senate.'"

Cruz adds that Sununu "could single-handedly retire Chuck Schumer as majority leader of the Senate."