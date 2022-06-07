NJ GOP Rep. Chris Smith to Face Dem Matt Jenkins in District 4

Incumbent Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., never officially received a primary challenger from former President Donald Trump as once promised, but he has won his 2022 midterm GOP primary Tuesday night.

Newsmax's election partner Decision Desk HQ has called the race for Smith shortly before 9 p.m. ET, one of the first calls of the night that saw seven states complete their primaries.

Trump had said in 2021 he would back a challenger to the long-serving Smith, but that never happened.

Smith had almost double the share of the vote of current runner-up Mike Blasi, according to the early returns.

This November, Smith will face Democrat Matthew Jenkins, who has also been declared the winner of his primary. He ran unopposed.