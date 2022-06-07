×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chris smith | new jersey | gop | primary | endorsement

NJ GOP Rep. Chris Smith to Face Dem Matt Jenkins in District 4

chris smith speaks before a house foreign affairs committee hearing
Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. (Ken Cedeno/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 June 2022 09:01 PM

Incumbent Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., never officially received a primary challenger from former President Donald Trump as once promised, but he has won his 2022 midterm GOP primary Tuesday night.

Newsmax's election partner Decision Desk HQ has called the race for Smith shortly before 9 p.m. ET, one of the first calls of the night that saw seven states complete their primaries.

Trump had said in 2021 he would back a challenger to the long-serving Smith, but that never happened.

Smith had almost double the share of the vote of current runner-up Mike Blasi, according to the early returns.

This November, Smith will face Democrat Matthew Jenkins, who has also been declared the winner of his primary. He ran unopposed.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Incumbent Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., never officially received a primary challenger from former President Donald Trump as once promised, but he has won his 2022 midterm GOP primary Tuesday night.
chris smith, new jersey, gop, primary, endorsement
120
2022-01-07
Tuesday, 07 June 2022 09:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved