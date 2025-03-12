Rep. Pappas Eyeing NH Senate Seat Following Shaheen Retirement

Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., said he will consider a run for the Senate, Politico reported, after incumbent Sen. Jeanne Shaeen announced her retirement from the Senate Wednesday.

Former Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., said to Politico, she would consider running if Pappas bowed out.

Shaheen, 78, will not seek re-election in 2026, saying it was "just time" in a video posted online by Punchbowl News.

"There are urgent challenges ahead, both here at home and around the world and while I am not seeking re-election, believe me, I am not retiring," she said.

The former New Hampshire governor was first elected to the Senate in 2008.

With an open senate seat, New Hampshire is expected to be a key battleground state in the race to see which party controls the upper chamber. Republicans currently hold a 53-47 edge, with Democrats already reeling after Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., announced they would not seek another term. No Republicans have announced plans to retire.

"Another one!" National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., wrote on X. "Shaheen's retirement is welcome news for Granite Staters eager for new leadership. New Hampshire has a proud tradition of electing common-sense Republicans — and will do so again in 2026!"

Former Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday he was considering a run, Politico reported, having previously declined a Senate run in 2022.

Former Sen. Scott Brown, R-Mass., who moved to New Hampshire and lost a Senate race to Shaheen in 2024, also issued a statement. Brown most recently served as ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa in the first Trump administration.

"I appreciate @jeanneshaheen's service to our state and for her support and vote for me as NH's Ambassador to NZ and Samoa," Brown wrote on X. "Now it's time for New Hampshire to have someone in the delegation who fights for our priorities and stands with, not against, the Trump agenda."

Pappas praised Shaheen in a lengthy statement, calling her a trailblazer who put New Hampshire first, but did not reveal anything about his future plans.