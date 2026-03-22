Sen. Murphy Dodges Questions on Schumer's Future as Leader

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., sidestepped questions Sunday about Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's future as reports swirl that some Democrats are exploring a leadership shake-up.

Appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press," Murphy declined to directly back Schumer when asked whether he supports him remaining as leader.

"Well, I think we are united right now as a caucus. There's always a lot of focus on Sen. Schumer and Leader Jeffries," Murphy said. "Those are very hard jobs, especially at a historic moment like this."

Pressed by host Kristen Welker on whether he supports Schumer, Murphy again avoided a direct answer.

"Well, no, we are united as a caucus right now. Let me just be clear about that. We are united in ending this war. We are united in reining in the lawlessness of ICE. And we're going to be united in winning the election this November," he said. "So right now we are together as a caucus."

Murphy later added that Schumer has a "tough job."

The comments come as some Democrats reportedly are frustrated with Schumer's leadership. According to The Wall Street Journal, Murphy has been working with Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., in discussions about potentially replacing Schumer.

The group has reportedly used Signal chats dubbed "Fight Club" to coordinate efforts to counter Schumer's campaign endorsements and strategy, the Journal reported.

Criticism of Schumer is not limited to Capitol Hill. Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, a Democrat running to replace retiring Sen. Dick Durbin, said she would not support Schumer as leader.

"I've made it clear that I would not support Chuck Schumer as leader of the Democratic caucus because I think right now what I'm hearing from voters all across the state of Illinois is that they are fed up," Stratton said in a YouTube interview.

Stratton also argued that voters are looking for leaders who will "meet this moment," adding, "We do not have a normal president."

The Wall Street Journal also reported that some Democrats are eyeing Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., as a possible replacement, while Schumer has backed Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, as a potential successor.