Dem Sen. Murphy Heartened by Bipartisan Talks in Wake of Uvalde Mass Shooting

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., on Sunday said he’s encouraged about talks with Republicans about gun laws in the wake of the slayings of 19 children at a Uvalde, Texas.

In an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” Murphy said “we need federal legislation.”

“There are more Republicans interested in talking about finding a path forward this time than I have seen since Sandy Hook, and in the end I may end up being heartbroken, [but] I’m at the table in a more significant way right now with Republicans and Democrats than ever before.”

According to Murphy, he’s been in touch with GOP Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

“These are serious negotiations,” Murphy said. “And we're going to continue to meet through early next week to try to find some common ground.”

Murphy said his preference would be a ban on assault weapons.

“That's probably the most impactful way to stop these mass shootings. I would love universal background checks,...” he said.

But he said what is being discussed with Cornyn and Toomey was “not insignificant.”

“Inside this room we're talking about red flag laws, we're talking about strengthening expanding the background check system,” he said. “We're talking about safe storage… we're also talking about mental health resources and more security dollars for schools — a package that in the end could have a significant downward pressure on gun violence in this country and break the logjam, maybe the most important thing to do is to show progress is possible. “

Right now, Murphy said, the discussion with Republicans is “about the profile of the current mass shooter” and many before him, “young men between the ages of 18 and 21.”

“That is a profile that does not allow you to buy a handgun but allows you to buy an assault weapon,” Murphy lamented. “There are discussions happening in this room how we recognize this profile and maybe make it harder for those individuals to quickly get their hands on weapons. …it's an encouraging conversation.”

He also praised reforms in Florida after a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. when the state raised the minimum age for long guns from 18 to 21 and banned bumpstocks.

“The Florida law is a good law and it's a signal of what's possible,” he said. “It married together changes for Florida's gun laws with significant investments in mental health and school security.”

“It proved that the Republicans could take on the gun lobby and still get re-elected,” Murphy added, noting, “while I don't think we'll mirror the Florida law, it's certainly the kind of thing that would make a big difference and would make a lot of families and kids in this country feel more secure and more safe if passed at a national level.”

