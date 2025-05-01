Global Entry Revoked for Trump Former Cyber Chief

President Donald Trump's former cybersecurity chief, who denied claims that 2020 election fraud sent Joe Biden to the White House, told CNN his Global Entry membership had been revoked.

Chris Krebs told CNN he received an email Wednesday saying his Trusted Traveler Program status had changed. After logging into the program, he then learned his Global Entry membership had been revoked.

Global Entry is the Customs and Border Protection program that gives low-risk travelers expedited clearance when they travel to the U.S.

One administration official told Newsmax that Krebs is disqualified for Global Entry due to him being the focus of an active investigation by law enforcement agencies.

Earlier this month, Trump signed a directive aimed at Krebs saying any security clearance for the former cybersecurity chief would be revoked.

The order called for a review of Krebs' activities as a government employee, including his leadership of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a White House fact sheet said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi was told to search for evidence that Krebs may have provided classified information to anyone not authorized to receive it, which is a federal crime, The New York Times reported.

"We're going to find out about this guy too because this guy is a wise guy," said Trump, calling Krebs "a disgrace."

A week after Trump's directive, Krebs resigned from the cybersecurity firm he had joined to focus on fighting the investigation, the Times added.

On Tuesday, more than 40 leading cybersecurity professionals and experts signed an open letter condemning Trump's directive regarding Krebs. They have urged the administration to rescind the recent executive actions targeting Krebs and his former employer, SentinelOne.

Trump fired Krebs in a Nov. 17, 2020, tweet, five days after CISA posted a statement saying the 2020 election was "the most secure in American history." Trump has said Biden's win resulted from voter fraud.

After leaving government, Krebs co-founded the Krebs Stamos Group, a cybersecurity consultancy, along with former Facebook Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos.

Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne acquired the consultancy in November 2023, and Krebs became SentinelOne's chief intelligence and public policy officer.

Reuters contributed to this story.