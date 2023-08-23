Christie at GOP Debate: 'I Get The UFO Question? C'mon Man'

A rare moment of levity occurred during the first Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday night in Milwaukee when former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was asked, if elected president, whether he would level with the American people about what the government knows about UFOs.

Fox News co-host Martha MacCallum who, like Christie, was born in New Jersey, framed the question, "Now for something a little out of this world, and this is for you Gov. Christie, do you believe the recent spike in UFO encounters …"

"I get the UFO question?" C'mon man," Christie said, shaking his head and smiling, drawing laughter from the audience at the Fiserv Forum, where the Republican National Convention will be held in July 2024. "Look Martha, and especially coming from a woman from New Jersey, I think it's horrible that just because I'm from New Jersey, you ask me about unidentified flying objects and Martians. We are different, but we are not that different.

"The job of the president of the United States is to level with the American people about everything. The job is to stand for truth. The job is to be a role model for our children and our grandchildren. Whether it was UFOs or this problem of education, I started this in 2010 going after the teachers' unions and drove them down to a low popularity rating because they were putting themselves before our kids. That is our biggest threat to the country, not UFOs."