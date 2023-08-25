Christie's Million-Dollar Home Renovations Puzzling to Some

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's home renovations are puzzling some people, according to the New York Post.

Christie, who is running in a crowded GOP primary presidential field, in 2018 bought a $2.9 million New Jersey beach house in Bay Head, one of the more exclusive towns on the Jersey Shore.

He then spent millions to tear it down and build a new house.

"I don't even know what the guy is doing now. ... How is he affording this lifestyle?" an insider told the Post.

Christie left office in 2017. He told The New York Times then he wanted to "have fun, and I want to make money."

A June 2023 Times report said he made the latter happen through several channels: joining a multimillion-dollar real estate venture with a donor, starting a federal lobbying and consulting firm and landing a contract with ABC News.

Christie also wrote two books after he left office.

The Bay Head home is worth $5.5 million now, up more than $3.5 million since he first purchased it, according to the Post.