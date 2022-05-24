×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chris carr | georgia | attorney general | election integrity | primary | gop

Georgia AG Chris Carr Defeats Trump-Backed GOP Rival

chris carr speaks during a news conference
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 09:00 PM

Georgia's Republican attorney general has defeated a GOP primary challenger who entered the race with the backing of former President Donald Trump.

Unofficial election returns show Attorney General Chris Carr winning the Republican nomination over John Gordon, who largely campaigned on Trump's allegations of widespread election fraud.

Gordon said he wanted an investigation into the 2020 election and blamed Carr for not doing enough. Carr said flatly Trump and Georgia's two Republican senators lost that election and there was no need to investigate.

Appointed to the attorney general's office by the governor in 2016, Carr is seeking his second full term. He counts his top achievements as prosecuting human trafficking, securing a $636 million opioid settlement, and defending the 2021 Georgia voting law.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Georgia's Republican attorney general has defeated a GOP primary challenger who entered the race with the backing of former President Donald Trump.
chris carr, georgia, attorney general, election integrity, primary, gop
123
2022-00-24
Tuesday, 24 May 2022 09:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved