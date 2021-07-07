Rep. Roy Doubles Down on GOP Goal to Block Legislation Until After Midterms

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy has doubled down on his recent comments, filmed without his knowledge, that the GOP’s goal is to completely obstruct President Joe Biden’s agenda until after the midterm elections next year so that they can win back Congress, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

Roy told Fox News that he pledged to do everything possible to stop the "radical left" and "weak Republicans" from succeeding.

"For the next 18 months, Republicans' job is to do everything that we can to slow down and block the Democrats' radical agenda, and then win the majority and lead," Roy said. "I am in favor of anything that slows down and halts radical leftist legislation, including chaotic negotiations like Biden’s incoherent infrastructure dialogue that left all parties confused.

He stressed that "I do not apologize one bit for pushing back against the leftist mob that seeks to destroy America from within. I am proud of this country, not embarrassed by it, and I will obstruct the agenda of those that are with everything I've got."

The comments come as Biden is attempting to complete an agreement with Senate Republicans on an approximate $1 trillion plan aimed to help rebuild the nation’s crumbling infrastructure.

Roy’s original remarks, secretly filmed during a Capitol Hill event on June 29 and posted by Democratic operative Lauren Windsor on Twitter, caused a stir on social media, as the congressman also expressed glee over disagreements among Democrats on what type of infrastructure legislation if desired.

"I actually say ‘Thank you, Lord – 18 more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done,'" Roy said. "That’s what we want."

Liberals immediately cited the Roy video as further evidence that the president's efforts to craft a bipartisanship deal with the GOP is a waste of time and Democrats should move on to concentrate on their own priorities.

In his interview with Fox New, Roy also lashed out at the "swamp press" and some Republicans in Washington.

"As shocking as this may be to some, I am not, nor have I ever been a leftist," Roy said. "Therefore, I oppose leftist policies. Nor have I ever been a Republican who runs as a conservative but then sells the watered-down version of the leftist as ‘the best we can do.’ It is not."