Rep. Chip Roy Demands Answers About Fifth Grade Segregation Experiment

After he received no reply to an initial inquiry, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, demanded answers for a second time on Wednesday from a school district about a segregation experiment and a documentary that showed graphic images of dead children to fifth graders.

In a letter addressed to Northside Independent School District Superintendent Brian Woods, Roy demanded a response over the ''racial social experiment on fifth grade students without parental consent'' at Leon Springs Elementary in San Antonio.

The congressman said he received no reply to his March 17 letter.

Parents Brandi and Mike Lininger told the Daily Caller that some students were shown a documentary called ''4 Little Girls,'' which features graphic images of dead black children from the 1963 Alabama church bombing committed by the Ku Klux Klan.

''Our daughter, being one of the ones who had a very difficult time with this, was afraid to sleep in her own bed and had to sleep in bed with us,'' Brandi Lininger said, adding that her daughter cried herself to sleep at night after seeing the film.

In the classroom experiment, dark-haired students were more privileged, while others were deemed not as intelligent, made to clean up after the other children and issued games with missing pieces so they could not play properly, the Liningers told the Daily Caller.

In his letter, Roy said parents deserve answers as to why teachers ''blatantly circumvented their authority'' by conducting the racial experiment and showing graphic content to their children.

''As NISD's Superintendent, you have an obligation to inform parents about what steps you are taking to ensure this will not happen again,'' Roy wrote. ''It is imperative for you to address these concerns immediately.''

Brandi Lininger said they tried to work with the district to address their concerns.

''It was conversation, after conversation, after conversation with our concerns not going anywhere,'' she told the Daily Caller. ''Going to the media was not our first stop, we went to the district, and we followed their process.''

Roy asked if the documentary had been approved by the district, if parents were notified of the film's graphic scenes and what the district is doing to ensure similar content is not shown again without parental consent.

Roy also reminded the superintendent that Texas law ''prohibits educators from teaching students that ‘one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex,' or that ‘individuals should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of the individual's race.'''

''The one thing we pushed for was notification of the parents and that's the one thing they refuse to do,'' Mike Lininger said.

Roy is seeking reelection in Texas' 21st Congressional District