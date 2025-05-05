Trump: WSJ 'China-Oriented, Really Bad for This Country'

President Donald Trump rejected a question from a reporter for The Wall Street Journal aboard Air Force One, slamming the newspaper for being "China oriented."

"Who are you with?" Trump asked the reporter, as he dipped his ear in to hear it was the Journal. "That's right.

"Boy, you people treat us so badly. The Wall Street Journal has truly gone to hell."

Trump said "go ahead" for the question, only to continue to inject.

"They're a rotten newspaper," he added. "You hear me – what I said? It's a rotten newspaper."

When asked a question that was inaudible on the C-SPAN pool video, Trump suggested he would not get into specifics on the latest dealings with China on tariffs or trade talks.

"I wouldn't tell The Wall Street Journal, because I would be wasting my time," Trump said. "There are talks, but I don't want to talk to The Wall Street Journal about it.

"Look, Wall Street Journal is China-oriented, and they're really bad for this country," Trump concluded, turning to others for questions.

Trump's criticisms of the Journal and ties to China are not new, but they have come to a head of late with China balking about the levels of talks with the Trump administration on tariffs and trade.

"Rupert Murdoch has told me for years that he is going to get rid of his FoxNews, Trump Hating, Fake Pollster, but he has never done so," Trump posted on Truth Social last month.

"This 'pollster' has gotten me, and MAGA, wrong for years. Also, and while he's at it, he should start making changes at the China Loving Wall Street Journal. It sucks!!!"