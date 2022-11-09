China Predicts Republicans Will Impeach Biden After Midterms

China's state-run Global Times news agency predicted Wednesday that Republican control of the House was "highly likely to trigger an impeachment" against President Joe Biden.

The Global Times' analysis of Tuesday's midterm elections predicted "further chaos and division" no matter which party ends up winning the remaining undecided races. Republicans are likely to gain control of the House and have an outside chance of winning control of the Senate.

Diao Daming, an associate professor at the Renmin University of China in Beijing, told the Global Times on Tuesday that Republicans, should they take over the House, would seek revenge for the two times Democrats impeached former President Donald Trump.

Impeachment is a "nuclear option" for Congress against the president, Diao said, "But since 2016, such power has been recklessly abused by both parties, as a result of their bitter rat race."

"The GOP wants Biden to live with an 'impeached' label," he added.

The Global Times report listed potential impeachable acts as "the chaotic Afghanistan pullout, (the coronavirus) pandemic eviction moratorium, failing to enforce immigration laws and prevent border crossings, as well as Biden's son Hunter Biden's actions in Ukraine."

The Global Times also warned the results of the midterm elections could lead to a more aggressive stance by the Biden Administration against China. The report said Biden's China policy might be a bit more Republican, with more ideological bias and Cold War mentality.

"Divergences between China and the U.S. may be further amplified, while cooperation may weaken," Diao said in the story, noting the U.S. might also further strengthen military cooperation with Taiwan, making the Taiwan question a more prominent obstacle in bilateral ties.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and threatens to annex it by force. It also seeks to isolate it diplomatically, requiring governments that it has formal relations with to respect its "one-China" principle.

Related stories