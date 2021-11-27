US Flags 16 Chinese Entities for Helping Pakistan Nuclear Efforts

The United States Department of Commerce put 16 Chinese "entities" on a concern list for helping Pakistan with its nuclear ambitions, the agency announced Wednesday.

The agency’s Bureau of Industry and Security added a total of 27 entities that they said engaged "in activities that are contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States."

Sixteen of those included in the list were Chinese entities that the agency said were aiding Pakistan’s "unsafeguarded nuclear activities" and ballistic missile program efforts.

"Global trade and commerce should support peace, prosperity, and good-paying jobs, not national security risks," U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said in a release.

"Today’s actions will help prevent the diversion of U.S. technologies to the PRC’s and Russia’s military advancement and activities of non-proliferation concern like Pakistan’s unsafeguarded nuclear activities or ballistic missile program. The Department of Commerce is committed to effectively using export controls to protect our national security."

The list is a tool for the bureau of the commerce department to restrict the export, re-export, and in-country transfer of items believed to be involved with activities contrary to the security concerns of the United States, according to the agency.

Foreign companies placed on the list include the Moscow Institute of Physics for making military products for a "military end-user," China’s Corad Technology Limited for selling technology from United States and western nations to Iran’s military and space programs, North Korean "front companies," as well as Chinese government and defense industry "subordinates."

According to the agency, being on the list prohibits foreign parties from items unless the exporter gets a license because they represent a greater risk of diverting weapons of mass destruction programs, or terrorist organizations.

Hangzhou Zhongke Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Hunan Goke Microelectronics, New H3C Semiconductor Technologies Co. Ltd., Xi'an Aerospace Huaxun Technology, and Yunchip Microelectronics were also placed on the Commerce Department's entity list for their "support of the military modernization of the People's Liberation Army," the Express Times reported.

While companies can apply for an exemption license for these entities, the agency said such applications are reviewed with a "presumption of denial."

The military end-user list informs the public of certain parties in Russia, China, Venezuela, and Burma that the U.S. has determined to be military end-users, according to the agency.