Asian American Dems Divided Over Top Post on China Panel

Asian American Democrats in the House have approached Minority Leader Hakeen Jeffries, calling on him to appoint someone from their community to the select committee on U.S.-China competition, but they have yet to agree on who that should be.

The legislators said that, in light of anti-Asian violence following the pandemic, they hope to ensure that the panel has members "who could push back at xenophobic rhetoric."

Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., who chairs the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) told NBC News that she has recommended Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., to be the ranking Democrat on the committee.

"I felt that it was important to have somebody in that ranking position who not only had the expertise — which Andy certainly did with his 10 years at the State Department — but also who could push back at xenophobic rhetoric," Chu said.

"Because this committee could devolve into that, and we know that when there is that xenophobic rhetoric, [Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders] pay the price."

However, some Asian American legislators have put themselves forward for the post, including Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., who sits on the House Intelligence Committee.

"The Republicans made it very clear that the committee is primarily focused on … counter intelligence and economic espionage issues which have been the focus of my own work, especially on the Intelligence Committee," Krishnamoorthi told NBC News. "I think it's crucial that an intelligence background inform our efforts, especially given that the chair of the committee, Mike Gallagher, comes from the Intelligence Committee as well."

Khanna said in a statement, "I represent an Asian-American majority district, wrote a long piece in Foreign Affairs on rebalancing trade with China to reduce tensions, and would have the confidence of progressive and CAPAC colleagues."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in remarks to the press on Thursday that "this will be a very bipartisan committee. I think we have lost jobs to China or intellectual property, 'cause many times we don't speak with one voice from America."