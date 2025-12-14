WATCH TV LIVE

Rubio Praises Conservative Kast for Winning Chile's Presidency

By    |   Sunday, 14 December 2025 07:14 PM EST

Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised the conservative winner of Chile's presidential election in a landslide Sunday.

"The United States congratulates President-Elect Jose Antonio Kast of Chile on his electoral victory," Rubio wrote in a statement.

"Under his leadership, we are confident Chile will advance shared priorities to include strengthening public security, ending illegal immigration, and revitalizing our commercial relationship.

"The United States looks forward to working closely with his administration to deepen our partnership and promote shared prosperity in our hemisphere."

Eric Mack

