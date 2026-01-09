Judge Blocks Trump Freeze on Child Care Funds in 5 States

A federal judge in New York temporarily blocked the Trump administration from freezing more than $10 billion in federal social services funding earmarked for New York, California, Minnesota, Illinois, and Colorado.

The ruling keeps funds flowing while a lawsuit from the five states moves forward, The New York Times reported Friday.



U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian ordered the administration to release money for three major programs that support low-income families and people with disabilities, including about $7.3 billion from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and nearly $2.4 billion from the Child Care and Development Fund.



The states argued the freeze would cause immediate disruption to child care, cash assistance, and related services, potentially affecting hundreds of thousands of households and forcing parents out of work.

State attorneys said funding requests were already going unpaid.



The administration has cited alleged fraud in Minnesota as justification but has not provided evidence of similar issues in the other states.

The case continues, but the order prevents a short-term funding cutoff that states said could trigger cascading economic and social harm.